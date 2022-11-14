Darver Star set to take on Honeysuckle at Fairyhouse
Darver Star will attempt to continue his winning streak when he faces off against Honeysuckle in the Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on December 4.
Gavin Cromwell’s 10-year-old is a nine-time winner over timber and one of the 15 entries for the Grade One contest that has been dominated by Henry de Bromhead’s unbeaten superstar in recent seasons – with the County Meath-based handler under no illusions about the task at hand.
However, he will arrive at Fairyhouse unbeaten in three having rolled back the years in style in recent months. Since finishing second at Cork in July, he has advertised his versatility by scoring over varying distances to the tune of a combined 19 lengths.
And Darver Star – who was third to Epatante in the 2020 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham – will have a chance of picking up a share of the prize-money if continuing in the same vein on the first weekend of December.
“He’s a great horse,” said Cromwell. “He’s good and we’re aiming him at taking on Honeysuckle in a few weeks’ time and he’s in good nick.”
“It’s a massive ask, but it will probably be a small field and hopefully he could maybe to run into a place and make a race of it.”
