Datsalrightgino heading for Coral Gold Cup
Datsalrightgino will be aimed at Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup after finishing down the field in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree on Sunday.
Winner of the Future Champion Novices’ Chase at Ayr in the spring, Jamie Snowden’s charge made his return in another Grade Two contest on Merseyside, but came home a well-beaten eighth of 11 runners.
With six of the 16 fences omitted due to low sun, Snowden was not overly disappointed with his seven-year-old’s performance and plans to step him up in distance at Newbury on December 2.
He said: “He ran a fine race considering there was six fences taken out. They landed over the back of the cross fence, we were sixth crossing that and he has ended up finishing eighth.
“We are going to step him up in trip and go for the Coral Gold Cup now as opposed to the Paddy Power Gold Cup (at Cheltenham).
“He had a good blow after the race, but you can’t draw too many conclusions from the race at Aintree given they took six fences out.
“When it works in your favour you are delighted and when it doesn’t you blame it. He is now ready to step up to three-miles-two at Newbury and he should stay that trip.
“Yesterday was more like a slightly inconclusive racecourse gallop, but that is the way it is.”
