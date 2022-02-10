David Evans planning Riyadh run for Rohaan

David Evans hopes Rohaan will be back to his best when he heads to Saudi Arabia for the Group Three 1351 Turf Sprint at Riyadh after disappointing at Lingfield.

The crack four-year-old sprinter, whose victories in the summer included the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot, will bypass All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday.

On his first start since October and partnered by Ryan Moore, Rohaan finished eighth of nine to Spycatcher in the Listed six-furlong Kachy Stakes on Saturday.

His Monmouth-based trainer feels the son of Mayson was a little undercooked and is now heading to warmer climbs with his stable star.

“He was never going to go for the Finals Day,” said Evans. “He is off to Saudi, all being well, for a race on February 26. He will go for the six-furlong race on the grass (1351 Turf Sprint).

“He needed the run last time. I thought he was a bit fitter than what he was. He came there to do it, but he didn’t quicken up at the end. Ryan wasn’t hard on him after that. We were happy enough with the run, really.

“We will play it by ear after that. There is not a lot for him in England.

“He is entered in Dubai as well and we’ll see how it goes. He might not be up to scratch, but we have got to try.

“He needed the run more than I thought but he will be all right next time.”