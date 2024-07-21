David Loughnane ‘over the moon’ to have Go Bears Go back

Go Bears Go is eyeing another tilt at the Curragh’s Phoenix Sprint Stakes after returning to the yard of trainer David Loughnane.

The five-year-old began his career in Loughnane’s yard, becoming an instant success when winning on debut and then embarking on a prosperous juvenile career.

Second in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar, the colt was also the winner of the Railway Stakes and third when beaten just a length in the Phoenix Stakes.

As a three-year-old he won the Pavilion Stakes at Ascot, was second in the Hackwood at Newbury and then returned to the Curragh to take top spot in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes.

At the end of 2022 he left Loughnane’s care to join Wesley Ward in Keeneland, America, but after that sojourn and a brief spell with Adrian Murray the Amo Racing-owned son of Kodi Bear has now returned to a more familiar environment.

Loughnane is thrilled to have his former stable star back and has been bringing the horse along at home since his return, with another bid for the Phoenix Sprint Stakes on the agenda should all go well between now and next month.

“Go Bears Go is back with us, I’m over the moon to have him back,” the trainer said.

“He looks great, I’m just ticking away with him. Fingers crossed the first port of call will be the Phoenix Sprint Stakes on the Curragh, the race he won two years ago.

“It’s lovely to have him back in the yard, he was part of the furniture here so to have him back again is great.”