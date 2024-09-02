Davison looking forward to She’s Quality taking on sprint big guns

Jack Davison is relishing the opportunity to take on Group One horses with She’s Quality in the Flying Five Stakes on Irish Chanpions Festival weekend after another impressive win at Tipperary on Sunday.

The Acclamation filly was unchallenged as she bolted up to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Abergwaun Stakes by three lengths from Jakajaro in the hands of Billy Lee.

That followed wins at Down Royal and another at Tipperary, while she was also only three and a quarter lengths adrift of the smart Believing in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes, who she is like to reoppose later this month.

Davison said: “She was very impressive at Tipperary. It was probably by a long way her best performance to date. She has now really got it together and we’re looking forward to her future sprinting career. She’s very fast.

“If everything goes right now and the weather is kind to us, because she wants good ground, the plan is the Flying Five and we’re really looking forward to taking on some big names. She’ll be a live underdog and she’s on an upward curve now so we really look forward to taking on some of the big guns.

“Next year will be her year, she’s only three now and she’ll improve again for another winter and we’ll aim for all the big sprints next year. Hopefully she can end up where I always thought she could get.”