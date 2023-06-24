Dawn Rising seals another fine week for Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore landed his sixth and final winner of the week as Dawn Rising justified favouritism in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Trained by Joseph O’Brien, the six-year-old was having just his sixth run on the Flat, but he is a Grade Three winner over hurdles.
Never far from the pace, Dawn Rising had to be rousted along some way out by Moore but he kept on finding for pressure.
Typewriter then burst through against the rail looking a huge threat under Oisin Murphy but soon faltered and it was The Grand Visir who laid down the final challenge, going down by half a length. Run For Oscar stayed on for third.
Dawn Rising, a rare 2-1 winning favourite this week, was providing O’Brien with his second winner of the meeting after the success of Okita Soushi.
