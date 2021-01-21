Dawson City rolls back the years in Somerset National

Veteran chaser Dawson City battled to victory for Polly Gundry and Millie Wonnacott in the Somerset National Handicap Chase at Wincanton

The 12-year-old, who was second in the extended three-and-a-quarter-mile contest in 2016 and third in 2018, was given a patient ride and saw off The Kings Writ after the pair jumped the last virtually together to triumph by three-quarters of a length.

A delighted Gundry, who also joint-owns Dawson City, said of her 13-2 winner: “I thought he still wanted to do it and in the right situation when they go a good clip in soft ground he can still do it.

“I shouted so much, and hopped up and down so much that I saw stars! I rang my co-owner Kim Franklin and she was in floods of tears watching.”

Dawson City will now bid to add to his 2018 and 2019 triumphs in the Devon National at Exeter next month.

Gundry, who is based at Ottery St Mary, added: “This was a prep run for the Devon National, which he has won twice.

“It would be good for him to run well in it again at the age of 12. Three-miles-six is more his cup of tea and he does like Exeter.”

Mack The Man returned to winning ways for Evan Williams and Adam Wedge when reverting to the smaller obstacles in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle.

The 10-11 favourite in a field of four, the seven-year-old passed River Bray over the final flight to cross the line three-quarters of a length ahead – teeing up a Betfair Hurdle tilt, after being brought down at the last in the big Newbury handicap 12 months ago.

Adam Wedge and Mack The Man (left) clear the last at Wincanton (PA Wire)

Wedge said: “He has gone and got a bit of confidence today and it is a lovely little race to come back over hurdles in.

“I don’t see why he couldn’t go for a nice handicap again. He should be off a good weight in the Betfair.”

Fabrique En France was victorious in the Timeform Premium Ratings Available At racingtv.com “National Hunt” Maiden Hurdle, steered by Aidan Coleman to a two-and-a-quarter-length success at 11-4 for Olly Murphy.

And having won what was the opener, Murphy and Coleman closed the meeting in similar fashion, landing the Racing TV Extra 4 Screens Live “Newcomers” Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race courtesy of 5-4 shot Sure Touch.

Sure Touch could be a nice prospect for trainer Olly Murphy (PA Wire)

Assistant trainer Ger Tumelty said of Sure Touch: “It was our first runner for Mr (Robert) Waley-Cohen and his family and it was great to get off the mark. He is a horse with a lovely pedigree.

“He travelled well and picked up nicely. He was a little bit green and he didn’t do a whole pile when he got there, but that’s a good sign.

“I’d say he won with a little bit up his sleeve. I’d like to think further down the line better ground would suit him in the spring.”