Daysofourlives set to bypass John Smith’s Cup run
Daysofourlives will be given longer to recover from his Royal Hunt Cup exertions and will miss Saturday’s John Smith’s Cup at York.
Marco Botti’s four-year-old produced a career best to be beaten just a length and a half in the 29-runner cavalry charge.
With a trip to Dubai on the horizon in the new year, he will not be having too many more outings this season but the Balmoral Handicap on Champions Day back at Ascot is a target.
“I’ve been speaking to the owner’s racing manager and we just decided to give him a little bit more time after Royal Ascot,” said Botti.
“Obviously his long-term plan is the race on Champions Day at Ascot (Balmoral) and we’ll work backwards from that.
“He might go to Dubai so we won’t over-face him, he’ll probably have another couple of runs and then we’d freshen him up. His owner (Raed El Youssef) lives in Dubai so it makes sense.
“The Royal Hunt Cup was his best run to date, he was also a little unlucky as he won on his side but the winner was in another group, but still he ran a good race in defeat.
“It’s frustrating when you win on your side but there’s not much you can do about it.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox