Dazzling Derab upholds family tradition at Newmarket

Derab, a half-brother to the mighty Enable, blitzed the opposition when losing his maiden tag in the Betfair Novice Stakes at Newmarket

Runner-up on his first two starts, the son of Sea The Stars made no mistake with a quality display that augurs well for the future.

John and Thady Gosden’s colt was always travelling easily over the Rowley Mile and when Martin Harley pressed the button, the response was immediate.

Derab (10-11 favourite) quickly put daylight between himself and his rivals to win by six and a half lengths from Fireworks.

Gosden senior said: “He has run very well. He ran very well at Ascot first time out, then we ran into a problem in the autumn.

“He came back and he was a bit fresh. We were very keen to settle him at Newbury and we were more interested in settling him than anything else.

“He was much more sensible today and has run a lovely race. He has grown up a lot.”

He added: “We will either keep him at a mile or go a mile and a quarter and look at options over those trips.

“I don’t know if he is one for the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot, as that is a bit of a way off. He has made big bounds now – he has always wanted to be in a hurry about life, but he is doing things in the correct rhythm now.”

A Star Above delighted trainer William Haggas (PA Wire)

A Star Above reaped the benefit of a good comeback run to take the Betfair Weighed-In Podcast Handicap.

Fourth at Doncaster last month after being off the track for 231 days, the William Haggas-trained four-year-old scooted clear over a furlong out and was not hard pressed to score by a length and three-quarters from To Be Wild.

Haggas said: “It was a good staying performance. He got quite tired first time out but he stayed well today. I think there is a nice staying race in him.

“He ran in the Melrose up at York last year, but he wasn’t quite up to that. He is a nice stayer that is very genuine. I think he will get further than a mile and three quarters, but I’m not sure there is a need to go further.”

Turntable in winning action under Callum Shepherd (PA Wire)

Turntable (11-2) built on his encouraging seasonal debut to land the Back And Lay On Betfair Exchange Handicap for Chris Wall.

The five-year-old was too good for Jean Baptiste in the closing stages and went on to win by a length and a half in the hands of Callum Shepherd.

Master The Stars was awarded the Betfair Exchange Handicap in the stewards’ room after finishing second past the post.

Good Birthday crossed the line in front by a short head but the placings were reversed following an inquiry.

Master The Stars (7-1), ridden by 5lb claimer Mark Crehan, was winning for the first time since July.

Good Birthday’s jockey Silvestre de Sousa was banned for two days for careless riding.