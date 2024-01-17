De Boinville lining up return to the saddle at Market Rasen on Friday

Nico de Boinville is poised to make his return from a broken collar bone at Market Rasen on Friday.

The rider was injured in a fall at Doncaster on December 29 but should he pass the doctor on Thursday, De Boinville will make his comeback on two mounts for his boss, Nicky Henderson, at the Lincolnshire track.

However, not only does De Boinville need to get medical permission to resume riding, he also needs the meeting to pass a precautionary inspection at noon on Thursday due to the current cold spell.

De Boinville does appear to have won his race against time to take the plum mount on Jonbon in Saturday’s BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot – although that meeting is also subject to the weather. He would clearly be in pole position to ride should the meeting be moved to Cheltenham the following week, as happened last year.

The situation neatly sums up the life of a National Hunt jockey as De Boinville has only taken the reins on Jonbon this season as regular partner Aidan Coleman remains sidelined himself.

Henderson said: “He’s got to pass his medical tomorrow and if he passes that then he’s fine to ride.

“Obviously James (Bowen) has stepped up brilliantly in his absence but Nico has been riding out since last weekend.

“Nico knows them all inside out but James is in here everyday as well, he knows them all too.”

De Boinville is scheduled to ride Jemura in the Read Nicky Henderson’s Exclusive Unibet Blog Handicap Hurdle and Kutaiba in the Listed Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Alan Swinbank Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat Race.

Looking ahead to Ascot, Henderson said: “It’s such a pain with the weather as everyone is really looking forward to it. We hope it will be all right.

“I don’t see why we wouldn’t go to Cheltenham next week if that is what happens. I’ve seen they’ve said El Fabiolo probably won’t travel twice, but it is pointless me speculating what they might or might not do.

“All I know is we are very happy with Jonbon, we couldn’t be happier and we were really looking forward to the race, I’m sure a lot of people were, and hopefully it will still take place with both of them running.

“We haven’t been held up by the weather, the only thing we can’t do is school on grass but we’ve got an all-weather schooling strip as well and an indoor school, so otherwise everything is fine.

“I’m trying to be an optimist, but I’m finding it quite hard.”