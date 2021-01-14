De Bromhead pair feature in high-class Dublin Racing Festival entries

A Plus Tard and Minello Indo are on course for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained duo highlight the list of 12 possibles for the February 7 showpiece following their differing fortunes over Christmas.

Minella Indo was sent off favourite for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, but was an early casualty, while A Plus Tard finished with a wet sail to catch Kemboy and Melon.

The Willie Mullins pair could once again be in opposition, as could their stablemate Castlebawn West, but there was no entry for dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo.

Gordon Elliott’s Delta Work, Presenting Percy, Samcro and The Storyteller all feature, but there are no British entries for any of the Grade Ones over the two days of the big meeting.

Elliott’s Envoi Allen is one of 17 in the Flogas Novice Chase, in which he could be joined by stablemate Andy Dufresne and Pencilfulloflead.

Monkfish has made a big impression over fences to date (PA Wire)

Mullins’ Monkfish, Colreevy and Asterion Forlonge all have the option.

Impressive debut winner French Aseel, now with Mullins having been bought out of Ellmarie Holden’s yard, is among 16 in the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

Elliott’s Zanahiyr has created a big impression to date and would be a leading contender along with stablemates Duffle Coat and Quilixios.

A total of 25 promising types have been entered in the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle over two miles.

Once more, the list is dominated by Mullins and Elliott with Appreciate It likely to be Mullins’ main hope although he has given the mare Gauloise an entry against the boys.

Chacun Pour Soi (right) was impressive at Christmas (PA Wire)

A day earlier Chacun Pour Soi appears as one of 11 in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

Jessica Harrington’s duo of Sizing Pottsie and Impact Factor have been entered along with Samcro.

De Bromhead’s top-class mare Honeysuckle headlines nine in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle.

Winner of the race last year, she could face stablemate Aspire Tower while Mullins has entered Sharjah, Saint Roi and Saldier.

Wednesday’s impressive winner Energumene is one of 15 in the Irish Arkle in which Mullins could also run Asterion Forlonge, Franco De Port and Unexcepted.

Envoi Allen also has the two-mile option along with Felix Desjy and Paul Nolan’s Latest Exhibition.

In the Nathaniel Lacy Solicitors Novice Hurdle there are 36 in the mix including Mullins’ Ganapathi, the Mouse Morris-trained Gentlemansgame and Emmet Mullins’ Cape Gentleman.