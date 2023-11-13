De Bromhead pleased with ‘much improved’ Envoi Allen

Envoi Allen is poised for an outing at Leopardstown over Christmas following his narrow defeat at Down Royal on Saturday.

Although not fluent at the last it looked like the three-times Cheltenham Festival winner was going to defend his Ladbrokes Champion Chase title as he held an advantage over Gordon Elliott pair of Gerri Colombe and Conflated.

However, Jack Kennedy conjured up an extra effort aboard Gerri Colombe to hunt down Envoi Allen in the dying strides and inflict an agonising defeat on Henry de Bromhead’s nine-year-old.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding could continue campaigning at three miles for the time being with a run in the Savills Chase over the Christmas period a possibility, although a repeat of his Ryanair Chase heroics appears the aim for Cheltenham in the spring.

“I thought he ran a cracker and Rachael (Blackmore) gave him an amazing ride and but for putting down at the last we may have held on,” said De Bromhead.

“It was a much improved run from Gowran and great to see him back like that. I was as happy as you could be without winning.

“He may go for the Savills and ultimately it’s the Ryanair I think.”

Meanwhile, De Bromhead’s 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo could be set for a new challenge having been well held in fourth at Down Royal, with Cross Country and Grand National options entering the equation.

He added: “We might lower our sights with him now but I’ll need to speak with the Maloneys (owners) before firming up plans.

“We are thinking about going down the Cross Country and Grand National route with him.”