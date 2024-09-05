De Sousa backing Charyn to prevail in Moulin battle

Silvestre de Sousa is confident Charyn has all the attributes to come out on top in his Prix du Moulin showdown with Notable Speech at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Roger Varian’s four-year-old has been in top form this season, winning four of his five outings and finishing second in the Lockinge.

Having landed the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, he looked better than ever when scorching to a three-length success in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville and his big-race pilot believes the best could still be to come from the son of Dark Angel ahead of his return to France.

De Sousa told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s in good form and everyone has been very happy with him in the yard, so I think the preparation for the race has gone very well.

“He does please us at home, he’s very laid-back but when we ask for an effort on the gallops, he always gives 100 per cent – he’s a very genuine horse.

“He’s in a good place this year and everything has gone smoothly.

“He’s been improving all the time and obviously he’s been dominating his races. I haven’t had to get to the bottom of him in every race he runs, so we hope for more improvement and he’s very well.”

Charyn will face off against Charlie Appleby’s 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech and Aidan O’Brien’s Henry Longfellow for the first time as a new cast of rivals attempt to put a dent in the four-year-old’s brilliant campaign.

However, De Sousa hopes Charyn’s versatility can come to the fore in the French capital as he continues his successful association with the Nurlan Bizakov-owned colt.

De Sousa continued: “He’s a very easy horse to deal with and he can go in any kind of ground you ask him. It looks like it will be genuine ground, but if it is on the soft side, it doesn’t matter to him.

“It will be a tough race, none of them are easy at this level, but I’m sure we’ll turn up to play and in good form.

“I have no doubts about the track, he’ll cope with it, no problem.

“It’s what every jockey wishes for, to bump into a nice horse, it’s what helps you to get up in the morning.

“There are some tough rivals and multiple Group One winners, but I hope we can put on a nice show.”