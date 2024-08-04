Deauville double to tee-up Mqse De Sevigne Arc swansong

Andre Fabre’s Mqse De Sevigne will attempt to repeat her Deauville double of last year in the Prix Jean Romanet before a career finale in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Having won both the Prix Rothschild and Prix Jean Romanet last summer, she landed this year’s Rothschild in even easier fashion.

She will now step back up to 10 furlongs before her first and only attempt at a mile and a half in the big one in October.

“I don’t know if she’s getting better, but she’s a year stronger and that brings improvement,” said Fabre.

“She won it easier this year and never looked in any trouble.

“There is one more race at Deauville for her over a mile and a quarter and then she will go straight for the Arc.

“She knows Longchamp well already, it’s not as if she needs a run there. As she goes on any sort of ground I have no worries on that score, she’s won on soft ground before.

“As for the trip, pedigree-wise being by Siyouni it is hard to say, but her family have stayed well (half-brother Meandre won Grand Prix de Paris).”

Fabre has another strong Arc contender in the shape of Sosie, third in the French Derby and an impressive winner of the Grand Prix de Paris.

“She’s an obvious candidate for the Arc, as is Sosie. He’s very well and he’ll go for a traditional prep race at Longchamp, the Prix Niel,” said Fabre.

“Pensee Du Jour had a little injury, she will rest for a couple of months.

“It is impossible to compare them to the horses who have already won the Arc.”

One Fabre inmate who received a recent form boost is Junko, the Grand Prix de Chantilly winner who had two subsequent Group One winners behind him in Dubai Honour and Goliath, the latter absolutely bolting up in the King George at Ascot.

“Junko finished ahead of Goliath earlier in the season in the Grand Prix de Chantilly,” said Fabre.

“Goliath was suited by the crazy pace at Ascot, but he is a good horse for sure.

“Junko won’t run until towards the end of the year, I’m half-thinking of the Japan Cup or Hong Kong Cup.”