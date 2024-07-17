Deauville or Juddmonte now most likely options for Economics

Economics could head straight to either the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano or the Juddmonte International next month, with trainer William Haggas admitting the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday week might come too soon for his brilliant Dante winner.

The Night Of Thunder colt was a stunning six-length victor in York’s recognised Derby trial in the spring and with connections quickly ruling out an appearance in the premier Classic at Epsom, Haggas has kept his cards close to his chest and his powder dry for the second half of the season.

The York Stakes, run over the Dante course and distance, was previously mooted as a potential comeback target – but Haggas may now delay Economics’ return until next month, with a trip to France or a belated return to York for a potential clash with City Of Troy both under consideration.

“He’s on schedule, he’s in work and we’re very happy with him,” the trainer said on Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast on Wednesday morning.

“I’m not sure whether we’re going to make York next Saturday – we could do with another week.

“Deauville is coming now, so if we don’t make next Saturday at York – and he’ll work at the weekend – we’ll either go to Deauville or the Juddmonte, we haven’t made that decision.

The most important thing is getting the horse at his best and then we can run him wherever

“He’s won a Group Two, so the options are the Guillaume d’Ornano, which is a mile-and-a-quarter Group Two with no penalty, or the Juddmonte, where there is obviously no penalty.

“I don’t think he needs to go for the Rose of Lancaster at Haydock with a penalty, I don’t think that’s necessary, but it’s possible – everything’s possible, as I’ve said all along.

“The most important thing is getting the horse at his best and then we can run him wherever.”