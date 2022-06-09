Decision pending on Sydneyarms Chelsea for Royal Ascot

Connections of Sydneyarms Chelsea are considering options which could include a run in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot next Friday.

The Sioux Nation filly scored on debut over an extended six furlongs at Newbury and may well take on the likes of Saeed bin Suroor’s Mawj and Aidan O’Brien’s Statuette in the six-furlong contest.

There was plenty to like about Sydneyarms Chelsea’s attitude in winning her maiden by half a length under William Buick and former Channel 4 Racing presenter Emma Spencer, who is managing director and racing manager of the Chelsea Thoroughbreds syndicates, feels the Charlie Hills-trained filly will be suited to the Albany, should she get the green light.

“Her plans are undecided at the moment,” said Spencer. “If she does go to Ascot, she will go to the Albany.

“It was a good performance at Newbury. We like her a lot and think she would hold her own at Ascot, because she was just running on raw ability when she won.

“I think the stiff six would suit her at Ascot. We are not totally sure to go there. It is fifty-fifty at the moment.

“She has come out of her race very well and didn’t lose much weight, and Charlie is very pleased with her.”

Chelsea Thoroughbreds, a London-based racehorse “ownership club”, founded by Richard Morecombe, has tasted plenty of success since being founded in 2014.

The aim of the syndicates, which offer between 10 and 20 shares depending on the cost of the horse, is to attract more people into racing.

Spencer added: “We have a pub in Chelsea, hence the filly is called Sydneyarms Chelsea, and she runs in the pub colours as opposed to Chelsea Thoroughbred colours.

“In Chelsea Thoroughbred horses there are usually 10 shares and some have 20 shares, where the price point is a bit lower.

“We are trying to encourage younger people and make it a little bit more affordable – and the Sydney Arms Chelsea Syndicate 1 have struck lucky with the first one, really!”