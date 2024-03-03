Dee Capo takes charge for smart Leopardstown success

Dee Capo has a trip to Fairyhouse or Aintree on his agenda after returning to winning ways at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Gordon Elliott’s charge won twice earlier in the season but had been off the track since being beaten a neck in a Navan Grade Three back in November.

Partnered by 5lb-claimer Danny Gilligan in the QuinnBet Hurdle, Dee Capo (3-1) travelled well throughout the extended two-and-a-quarter-mile affair, grabbing the lead from Ashdale Bob after jumping the last.

Gilligan just had to keep his mount up the task on the run to the line, prevailing by a length and three-quarters.

Elliott said: “He’s a nice horse and there is a lot of improvement in him from today.

“He’d had a couple of quick runs and we said we’d freshen him up and have him back for the spring.

“I’d imagine he’ll go to Fairyhouse or Aintree.

“He looks like a chaser.

“Danny gave him a good ride. Jack (Kennedy) is missing a few winners (due to a suspension) but that’s the way it goes. The horses are running well, which is important.”

Blizzard Of Oz defied his status as the perceived second string for Willie Mullins with a smart success in the Connolly’s RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle.

Sent off a 6-4 chance in the hands of Danny Mullins, with the Paul Townend-ridden Captain Cody the 4-5 favourite, Blizzard Of Oz hit the front before the last and found plenty on the run to the line to win by two and a quarter lengths, with his stablemate only fourth.

Mullins said: “I think the shorter trip was a benefit and he jumped better than he did in Naas.

“The ground might not be riding as heavy as people anticipated, when I see Captain Cody being tapped for toe and that fella going easily at the second last.

“Captain Cody probably wants a longer trip.

“I’d imagine both horses will be aimed for the Final in Punchestown and they will probably have a run before that.”

Brideswell Lad was a shock 33-1 winner of the Listed QuinnBet Handicap Chase for trainer Seamus Neville and jockey Brian Hayes.

The eight-year-old was a winner at the beginning of September but then had a bit of a lay-off following a fall at the end of that month, returning with two average subsequent runs.

However, he was right back to his best in this valuable affair, responding well to pressure to repel all challengers up the home straight, coming home a length and three-quarters clear of Battle Of Mirbat.

Neville said: “He’d a very heavy fall in Listowel and it took him a long time to recover. We felt he was getting there of late.

“He would be ground dependent as well, so it’s not too heavy.

“He’ll probably go to Fairyhouse and Punchestown and we’ll keep him going for the summer.”