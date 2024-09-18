Deira Mile might have done enough for this year

A winter break may be next for St Leger fourth Deira Mile, although a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is still not entirely out of the question.

Owen Burrows’ Camelot colt was also fourth in the Derby at Epsom behind City Of Troy, Ambiente Friendly and Los Angeles.

After a quiet time over the height of summer, he then returned to action in the Listed August Stakes at Windsor to finish second by a neck after 84 days away from the track.

His next assignment was the the final Classic of the season and a step up to a trip of just over a mile and six furlongs at Doncaster.

On Town Moor he was a 28-1 chance under Jason Watson, eventually crossing the line in third place before being later demoted to fourth by the stewards for bumping into Sunway.

The Arc was mentioned in the aftermath as a possible next target, and though it is not ruled out altogether there is also a likelihood the horse may have run his last race this year.

“We’re just seeing whether or not he’s done for the year, we’ll review it through the week. I’ll have a chat with the owner and we’ll see,” said Burrows.

“He did mentioned straight afterwards that he wouldn’t mind running him in the Arc, but we’ll see how he is and decide if we wouldn’t mind just saving him for next season.

“That might just be enough for him for the year, I don’t think we’d want to be travelling any further afield so if not the Arc, that will definitely be it for him this season.

“He’s proven he’s not far off the top level, he was fourth in the Derby, third – well, fourth – in the Leger and only beaten a length and a half.

“In an ideal world we could have done with a stronger gallop and typically, 24 hours later it tipped it down and we would have appreciated that, but that’s the way it goes and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do next year.”

A winter break may also await stablemate Nakheel, who was a decisive winner of the Group Two Park Hill Stakes over the same St Leger trip.

The Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp on Arc weekend could be an option and supplementing the filly at a late stage is not out of the question.

“It’s still up in the air, she seems fine afterwards but she’s only had a couple of canters just to see how she is,” said Burrows.

“Sheikh Ahmed is keen to keep her in training next year so again, she might just have done enough for this year.

“There is the race in France on Arc weekend, we’ll just see how she is, she’s not entered in it but we’d only have to supplement her a few days before so that will give us plenty of time to assess her and see how she is.

“She’s a well-bred filly who can only improve for another winter on her back, she only had the one run at two and she’s another one we can really look forward to.”