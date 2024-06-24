Deira Mile to bypass Irish Derby challenge

Deira Mile will swerve the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, with the St Leger at Doncaster in September his primary target.

The Owen Burrows-trained colt finished fourth in the Futurity Trophy on his final start last season before launching the current campaign with a comfortable four-length victory over 10 furlongs at Windsor to break his maiden.

He then stepped up in trip to a mile and a half for the first time in the Derby at Epsom and was handed a wide draw.

He travelled towards the rear of the field for much of the race before making up ground as they turned for home and reeled in majority of the field to come home a seven-and-a-half-length fourth behind impressive winner City of Troy at odds of 25-1.

But Burrows feels the mile-and-three-quarters trip of the St Leger will suit his charge better than a mile and a half at the Curragh.

Burrows said: “No plans for the Irish Derby. I’ve spoken to the owner Ahmad (Al Shaikh) this morning and we’re just going to give him a little bit more time.

“We feel that the Leger really is his race and he’s got one or two other entries abroad later on.

“He’s not going to get confirmed tomorrow and we’ll be swerving Ireland.”

Stablemate War Rooms is another Burrows inmate who will not be making a trip across the Irish Sea.

Burrows believes a drop down in class for the son of Churchill is needed after he was well beaten in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last week.

Burrows said: “He got far too far back in the King Edward VII, so we’ll have a little bit of a rethink with him and lower his sights a little bit.

“We’ll try to get his head in front somewhere and that won’t be in Ireland.”