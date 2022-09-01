Delight for Chapman, with London and The South back in clear Racing League advantage

A one-two in race six on the night significantly extended London and The South’s lead at the top of the Racing League at Windsor on Thursday.

The Matt Chapman-captained team had held a slender one-point advantage going into the fourth of the six meetings that make up the league.

But having fallen behind to Wales and The West earlier in the evening, the success of the Paul and Oliver Cole-trained Sanitiser (15-2) in the 10-furlong contest – downing teammate Danville by a length – gave London and The South a whopping 43 points for filling the first two positions and they ended proceedings with a 48-point advantage (586-538).

Chapman said: “Sean Levey gave the winner a brilliant ride and to see Nicola Currie follow him home was obviously the highlight of another fantastic night of Racing League action.

“While Wales and The West may have thought they gave our dream team a fright, their captain, Jamie Osborne, can think again.

“I hope it doesn’t go down to the wire, but with two meetings left, it is all to play for. I have every confidence our fantastic team of trainers, jockeys and those amazing stable staff will come through and we will be victorious.”

Wales and The West had earlier gone top after Safari Dream justified 15-8 favouritism under Neil Callan in the five-furlong nursery.

The Rod Millman-trained Bungle Inthejingle colt had been first past the post at Sandown on his previous start but was disqualified – a result the yard is appealing.

Yet a measure of compensation was gained following the half-length success from Michaela’s Boy.

Callan said: “For what he is doing now over that distance, bodes well. James (Millman, assistant trainer) says at home he is a little bit tricky, but on a racecourse he has a great temperament.

“I away felt he was going to win from about two and a half out. He is gritty and has a bright future. He will get another furlong, no problem.”

Richard Fahey’s string is in great heart and he got The North off to a perfect start when Vintage Clarets (12-1) got the better of Equality (5-2 favourite) in the five-furlong William Hill Play Responsibly Racing League R22 Handicap.

Connor Beasley’s mount, who had been gelded after his previous unplaced run at York, had a short head to spare at the line.

The North top and tailed the meeting when Wootton’Sun (9-1) scored again for Fahey and jockey Harrison Shaw, who said: “He won it well. He was very good. He has been wanting a step up in trip and Richard’s are flying.”

He added: “I wish people would get behind the Racing League. It is something different, and all you hear these days are negatives.

“We are trying something different and people seem to be put off something that is new. It is a shame. The Shergar Cup got off to a slow start and this is a grand little thing. Us coming down here for this prize-money – up north you’d have to have five or six winners to earn that.

“There are a few areas that need tweaking, but it is a good concept.”

The North captain, Mick Quinn, said: “We don’t have a lot of trainers compared to some of the other teams, so it will be the biggest achievement of my life if we finish third! But we are not out of it yet. We’ve come from the north like the Vikings and plundered the prize-money – long may it continue.”

The East maintained their challenge with some valuable first-place points, courtesy of Lir Speciale (11-4 favourite), who got the better of Sound Of Iona in the six-furlong handicap.

After the head success, jockey Ray Dawson paid tribute to trainer Roger Varian for bringing the Prince Of Lir colt back after a wind operation, which sidelined him since May.

“He had a bit of time off, so to get him back here in competitive racing like this and to get him fit enough to win, is all credit to Roger,” said Dawson.

The East doubled up when Croupier (11-1) took the mile handicap in the hands of Luke Morris, despite spinning his wheels at the start.

Croupier and Luke Morris (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Ed Crisford, who holds a joint-licence with his father, Simon, explained: “It was a rough race and he stumbled coming out of the stalls.

“We will see what the handicapper does, but there will be some good options in September.”

Ireland remain bottom of the table, although That’s Just Dandy (9-4) gave Kevin Blake’s team a welcome win in the mile handicap, who was guided home by rising star Dylan Browne McMonagle. Jessica Harrington’s four-year-old was given a well-judged ride to score by a head from London and The South’s Majestic.

The trainer’s daughter, Kate Harrington, said: “We are delighted with that. He is a horse who has been knocking on the door all season and he was a little bit disappointing maybe in the Irish Cambridgeshire. He was just far too keen in the first two furlongs.

“We said we’d do a quick turnaround and come here. He really enjoyed the track and Dylan has given him an absolutely brilliant ride.”

Harrington is another who has the Racing League’s full support. She added: “It is brilliant prize-money. He has won £20,000 and our horse in the last race finished fourth and he still won £2,500 – and they give us a travel allowance as well. It is a great initiative and I think people should get behind it more.

“I think coming to the races and experience the Racing League, you get it more. It is a different experience going racing on these evenings. It is fun and you can get behind your country. It is more relaxed.”

Blake was quick to praise the winning rider. He said: “To beat Matt Chapman’s horse just makes it – and I don’t exaggerate this – a thousand times sweeter.

“I have huge regard for Dylan. Joseph (O’Brien) has gone nice and steady with him and he is starting to ride Group winners now. He will be champion apprentice again and he is going to be a real one (a star), all being well.”