Delight for Snowden, as You Wear It Well powers home at Sandown

You Wear It Well will head to Cheltenham after showing her class in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Jane Seymour Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown.

The Jamie Snowden-trained six-year-old advertised her potential with a pair of clear-cut victories in novice contests in the early stages of the season – and looked the one to beat in this Grade Two contest having chased home Paul Nicholls’ highly-regarded Ballymore favourite Hermes Allen in the Challow Hurdle on New Year’s Eve, a race that has worked out tremendously well.

Sent off the 5-4 favourite in the hands of Gavin Sheehan, the daughter of Midnight Legend quickly hit the front to lead the field of five in the early stages.

Halfway down the back Bridget Andrews made an enterprising move on one of the original backmarkers, She’s A Saint, by circling the field and then going on from You Wear It Well as the runners span the turn for home.

However, Sheehan was in no rush to wrestle back the advantage and simply allowed his mount to draw level with Dan Skelton’s 15-2 chance at the second-last before kicking clear to record a seven-and-a-half length success in the closing stages, with She’s A Saint gamely plugging on for the silver medal.

The winner holds entries in both the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park next month, but her handler refused to be drawn on which of her possible engagements would be taken.

He said: “We didn’t really have a plan going out there to be honest, it was a five-horse race and all five have gone on in the past, so I said to Gavin to do what he wanted as he knows her so well.

“I think she was kind of dossing to be honest and when Bridget came past it probably just helped her out a little bit. She looked really good. I look forward to the argument with Chips! (Sir Chips Keswick, owner).”

Meanwhile, Sheehan was keen to evidence the case for the the mares’ only option – with Betfair going 10-1 from 16s for the shorter of the two races.

He explained: “On paper there was going to be lots of speed and that was my plan, to cover her up and just kind of come through.

“She’s one of those who could stay three miles, but I think she can also run over two. I think the mares’ race at Cheltenham would suit. It’s run on the track which is more for stayers, so even though it’s over two miles and no matter what at Cheltenham you’re going to be flat out – so you need to stay.”