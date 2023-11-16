Delta Work and Galvin clash again at Cheltenham

Connections of Delta Work believe the dual Festival hero has plenty on his plate as he goes in search of a third win around Cheltenham’s cross-country course in Friday’s Glenfarclas Handicap Chase.

The five-time Grade One winner was something of a pantomime villain when denying his stablemate Tiger Roll a fairytale farewell at Prestbury Park in 2022, but punters roared him home when he successfully defended his crown in March at the chief expense of another Elliott-trained runner in Galvin.

The Cullentra pair lock horns again in the Cotswolds on day one of the November meeting – but while their class came to the fore in a conditions race at the Festival, this contest is a handicap, meaning they will have to concede weight to the rest of the field.

With 7lb-claiming amateur Rob James offsetting some of Galvin’s 12st burden, Delta Work will carry top-weight of 11st 13lb under Keith Donoghue – and that hefty load, combined with the rain-softened ground, means Gigginstown House Stud’s Eddie O’Leary is not overly optimistic.

He said: “As expected he’s carrying an awful lot of weight and it’s very hard to fancy him in that ground off that weight.

“We’d be hopeful more than confident, I’d say. There’s a big difference (with the weights) in March on March ground.”

Elliott’s duo are joined on the trip from Ireland by the Mouse Morris-trained Foxy Jacks and Gearoid O’Loughlin’s Whatsyourstatus, while the home team is headed by Martin Keighley’s Back On The Lash, who bids to win the race for a third time.

The nine-year-old struck gold in 2021 and in last season’s renewal when it was run in January. He was subsequently pulled up behind Delta Work at the Festival and again failed to complete in the Grand National or on his recent reappearance at Exeter, but Keighley is hopeful of an improved performance.

“He schooled around there last week and he was really good,” he said.

“Obviously the two Gordon Elliott horses are going to be really hard to beat, but he loves it round there and it’d be great to see him bounce back to form. We could just do with not too much more rain.

“He needed that run (at Exeter), he seems in top form again now. He just comes alive around the cross-country jumps, he loves it round there as long as the ground is not too soft.

“He’s actually 2lb lower than when he last won it. He’s won this race the last two years, so hopefully he can make it a third.”

Diesel D’Allier finished third to Back On The Lash in 2021 before winning at the track the following month and finishing fourth to Delta Work in March.

His last two runs over the fences have not been so positive, but trainer Richard Bandey was encouraged by a comeback run over hurdles at Worcester last month.

He said: “He had a nice run over hurdles the other week, just as a prep run which he hasn’t had before, so it was good to get that into him.

“He’s in much better form than he was last year – we were always up against it last season with a few little issues, but we’ve had a much clearer run this year so hopefully he’ll give a good account of himself on Friday.

“It’s always going to be hard work with Delta Work and Galvin in there, but we’ll give it a go.”