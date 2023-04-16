Democracy rules at the Curragh with impressive debut
Aidan O’Brien wasted little time getting on the scoresheet at the Curragh when Democracy landed the opening Irish Racehorse Experience At INS Irish EBF Maiden in taking fashion.
Sent off the even-money favourite for the six-furlong content, the son of No Nay Never always looked to have plenty lurking under the bonnet and quickened away smartly from the opposition inside the final furlong.
He was the best part of three lengths clear at the line and with the full-brother to Richard Fahey’s Midnight Mile impressing the master of Ballydoyle, O’Brien indicated he could soon return to the Kildare track for the GAIN First Flier Stakes on May 1.
He said: “You’d have to be very happy with that on very deep ground. He travelled very well and when Wayne (Lordan) dropped him down to go he was a little bit lost on that ground but he would never have seen that ground before.
“It was a good education for him. He has plenty of speed and I’d say he’s a classy horse. He’s big and he’s strong and very laid back.
“There is a Listed race (First Flier) back here in a few weeks and we could look at that.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox