Denise Foster off the mark at Wexford with Defi Bleu
Denise Foster saddled her first winner since taking over at Cullentra Stables while Gordon Elliott serves his suspension, when Defi Bleu took the Tomcoole Farm Ltd. Beginners Chase at Wexford.
The eight-year-old, ridden by Jack Kennedy and owned by Gigginstown House Stud, got the better of 8-13 favourite Opposites Attract by two and half lengths.
Defi Bleu (4-1) was Foster’s third runner since she officially took charge at the County Meath yard this week.
Kennedy said: “His first run over fences was very promising. He fell the second day and disappointed after that. It’s lovely to get off the mark over fences with him.
“That’s a great start for Sneezy (Foster) – and long may it continue. Hopefully we will have plenty of luck together now.”
Foster was not in attendance but later added: “It’s great for Jack, the horse and the whole team at Cullentra House.
“It’s a great lift for the whole team, who have been doing such a great job, and I’m just delighted for each and every one of them.”
Elliott, a three-time Grand National-winning trainer, was handed a one-year ban, with the last six months suspended, following an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board referrals hearing into the image posted on social media of him sitting on a dead horse.