Derby set for earlier start this year to avoid FA Cup final clash
The Betfred Derby is set to be run at 1.30pm at Epsom on June 3, according to the Jockey Club’s official website.
The premier Classic was originally due to be run at 4.30pm, but has been brought forward to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final, which itself is set to be brought forward following safety concerns.
Manchester City and Manchester United will meet in Wembley’s showpiece fixture for the first time, and that will reportedly kick-off at 3pm on the advice of police.
The Derby has been run at 4.30pm on all but one occasion since 2015, while the last three FA Cup finals have kicked off between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.
