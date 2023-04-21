Derby trial next, as Military Order marches to impressive success

Military Order – a full-brother to Derby and King George winner Adayar – entered the Epsom picture after making all the running to win the Darley Novice Stakes at Newbury.

Given the exploits of his elder sibling, Military Order was always going to have plenty to live up to – but just three runs into his career he is going the right way.

William Buick was allowed to set a steady pace in front on Charlie Appleby’s three-year-old, and he did not look too dissimilar to his brother when in full flight.

What was impressive, though, was the way the Frankel colt stretched clear of some potentially useful rivals with two furlongs to run.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Chesspiece, winner of his only start, and Exoplanet, trained by Roger Varian, attempted to give chase but it was soon apparent they were doing so in vain.

Without being put under undue pressure by William Buick, Military Order, the even-money favourite, beat Exoplanet by four lengths.

Paddy Power and Betfair cut the winner to 10-1 from 16-1 for the Betfred Derby.

Appleby said: “That was a very pleasing performance, as we know he’s got the pedigree to go and do something like that.

“Adayar won on soft ground as a two-year-old so while we felt he’d handle it I don’t think we’re going to see any horse at its best on it. But he handled it, and he handled it better than all of them.

“He stays well and we’ll look towards one of the trials now. Whether we go down the same route as his brother and maybe look towards Lingfield as that is a track which can teach them plenty, I don’t know.

“You’ve got all the rest of them like Chester and the Dante, but with a horse like him we might just go down the same route as his brother and we’ll have some nice conversations going forward.”