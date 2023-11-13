Derham delighted with Queens Gamble success

Harry Derham will work back from the Cheltenham Festival with Queens Gamble following her successful reappearance at Kempton on Monday.

The five-year-old was hugely impressive in winning twice in the bumper sphere at Cheltenham for Oliver Sherwood, who subsequently retired from the training ranks and became Derham’s assistant.

Queens Gamble disappointed in the Champion Bumper in March but bounced back with a debut win over hurdles at Warwick in May before being given a summer break and switching stables.

Jonathan Burke’s mount was an 8-13 favourite to make a winning return in the Watch Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle and was not hard pressed to score by two and a quarter lengths from Classic King.

Derham said: “That was good and she is obviously a good mare. I’m always nervous when you bring a horse to the races that is not fully wound up that it will catch them out. Johnny (Burke) and I said last night if she is as good as we hope then she won’t need to be fully wound up today.

“Today she was much better jumping. Oliver will tell you himself that before that run at Warwick she hadn’t had the best prep, as she hadn’t been out on the grass as it was a bit quick, but her jumping won’t be an issue.

“She jumped really nicely today and over the last two, when Johnny asked her to lengthen, she jumped very well. She is a high-class mare that is professional and she went about it spot-on.”

Paddy Power trimmed Queens Gamble’s odds for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival to 14-1 from 16-1 and Derham confirmed that Grade Two contest will be her ultimate target.

He added: “A day in March is the time we need to have her right, as the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival will be absolutely made for her. She has won at Cheltenham before, so we just need to plot our way there.

“I wouldn’t want to over-race her beforehand so I will speak to her owners and make a plan.”

Derham doubled up with the Paul O’Brien-ridden 2-1 favourite Dargiannini in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson’s East India Express impressed in the Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle.

The Milan gelding was a 10-11 shot to supplement a debut success in a bumper at this venue in February and eased five lengths clear of his rivals in the hands of Nico de Boinville.

Henderson said: “I tried to get him ready for the Newbury bumper after he won here, however after that he coughed and coughed for months and I couldn’t get him out again.

“It has taken a bit of work to get him there. He wouldn’t show you anything at home and that is why he was probably the second string here last time.

“He has a lovely temperament and a lovely attitude to it, but he is only a baby as he is only four years old.

“He jumped really well. We have all had to work a little bit hard on his jumping and it wasn’t the most natural thing to him, but he has got the hang of the last few weeks and he was very good out there. I went this trip just to give him a little more time to work it out.

“I think he is too young to go further, and he is not quick enough to come back in trip. So, a good old Henderson tactic is if you don’t know what to do, just stick in the middle!”