25 March 2023

Derma Sotogake roars into Kentucky Derby reckoning

By NewsChain Sport
25 March 2023

Derma Sotogake dominated the UAE Derby – and booked his Kentucky Derby ticket – as Japanese raiders annexed the Group Two contest, providing the first four home.

Christophe Lemaire had the rail draw in the extended nine-furlong dirt contest and there was no hanging about on the Hidetaka Otonashi-trained son of American sire Mind Your Biscuits.

The lightly-raced colt had three dirt wins between a mile and nine furlongs in his home country, including taking a Group One at Kawasaki in November.

A staying-on third in the Saudi Derby, Lemaire put his stamina to good use in a race that very few got into.

Derma Sotogake (4-1) travelled very sweetly on the front end, followed by Dura Erede, with Continuar tracking the first two and it remained that way throughout, as the Aidan O’Brien-trained Cairo failed to live with them when they kicked off the back stretch.

The winner left little doubt and Lemaire had barely moved a muscle with two furlongs to run, and his mount strode impressively clear for a five-and-a-half-length success.

Lemaire, who plies his trade in Japan, said the win was as comfortable as it looked.

I didn’t know where the other horses were, but when I turned round we were clear and I was able to enjoy the crowd

“I had a nice cruise, and in the straight he reacted well,” he said.

“I didn’t know where the other horses were, but when I turned round we were clear and I was able to enjoy the crowd.

“I was happy with his condition and thought two corners would suit him, but it was important that from the inside I got a good start.

“I think the Japanese horses (three-year-olds) are really good. It means something when you win a Derby by such a big margin.”

Otonashi said: “It went as we hoped, but I didn’t think he was that strong. It was a different jockey, different ground and a first time here.

“He will go straight to Kentucky now, and Christophe will probably ride him.”

