Desert Flower backed to bloom in May Hill

Desert Flower is difficult to oppose as she puts her unbeaten record on the line in the Betfred May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder has made a huge impression in winning her first two starts on Newmarket’s July Course for Charlie Appleby, with an impressive debut in July followed by a six-and-a-half-length romp under the mandatory penalty last month.

There is substance to go with the style, with Ollie Sangster’s reopposing filly Flight bolting up at Sandown since finishing second to Desert Flower on the latter’s introduction.

An official rating of 100 makes Appleby’s youngster the joint highest-rated horse in the May Hill field and with plenty more likely to be in the locker, she can establish herself as a genuine Classic contender.

There is far more open look to the other Group Two on the card, the Betfred Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes, with the vote going to last year’s winner Sumo Sam.

Paul and Oliver Cole’s filly arrived on Town Moor off the back of a front-running demolition job in the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood 12 months ago, but returns with questions to answer.

She was completely tailed off on her final start of 2023 in the Prix de Royallieu on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp and it was the same story on her reappearance in a Listed event at Goodwood in May.

However, having undergone wind surgery during the intervening period, there were signs of a revival last month at Newbury, where she was not beaten far into fourth place by the high-class Al Aasy.

The four-year-old goes back against her own sex over a track and trip which clearly suits and there appear to be few excuses, albeit she would perhaps prefer a slightly easier surface.

Art Design is the pick in the curtain-raising British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Nursery Handicap.

After being placed in two of her three starts in novice company, the William Haggas-trained juvenile made a promising start in handicaps when third behind Magic Mild and subsequent winner It Ain’t Two at Newmarket in early August.

She has since gone a couple of places better to open her account at Southwell and a 5lb rise looks fair for a filly with plenty of upside.

Intrusively was not winning out of turn when striking gold at at Nottingham three weeks ago and another bold bid is anticipated in the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes.

Ed Bethell’s youngster was placed on his first four starts without winning, including a tremendous third place finish as a 40-1 shot for the Group Two Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

He made the most of what looked a gilt-edged opportunity to get his head in front last time out and he looks a reliable bet to at least be involved in the finish in this lucrative contest.

Epsom punters are advised to side with Miller Spirit in the No Hurdles With Emplas Jump Jockeys Derby.

Gary Moore’s inmate proved himself capable of handling an undulating track by winning twice at Goodwood in June, but seemed to have his limitations exposed race in a better race back on the Sussex Downs three weeks ago.

He drops in class here, though, and should go close off a mark of 79.

SELECTIONS:

DONCASTER: 1.50 Art Design, 2.25 Intrusively, 3.00 DESERT FLOWER (NAP), 3.35 Sumo Sam, 4.10 Fox Legacy, 4.40 Back In Black, 5.15 Best Adventure, 5.50 Per Contra.

EPSOM: 2.00 Nidaami, 2.35 King Cabo, 3.10 Thursday, 3.45 Miller Spirit, 4.20 Bittalemon, 4.50 Finn Russell, 5.22 Crimson Spirit.

FFOS LAS: 2.10 Saytarr, 2.45 It’s All About You, 3.20 Brise Noir, 3.55 Fitz Perfectly, 4.30 Alioski, 5.05 Faro Di Notte.

NEWCASTLE: 4.25 Made The Cut, 4.58 Unique Spirit, 5.30 Delay, 6.00 Fircombe Hall, 6.30 Forever Eighteen, 7.00 Turbo Command, 7.30 Barleybrown, 8.00 DC Flyer, 8.30 Holbache.

DOUBLE: Art Design and Desert Flower.