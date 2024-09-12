Desert Flower blooms in impressive May Hill success

Desert Flower justified even money favouritism and maintained her unbeaten record when finishing powerfully to win the Betfred May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the Night Of Thunder filly had won two races at Newmarket before stepping into Group Two company.

She briefly looked in a spot of bother two furlongs out as Ollie Sangster’s Flight cruised into the lead still hard on the bridle, while William Buick was getting lower in the saddle on the market leader.

Desert Flower changed gear soon after, however, and she ended up stamping her class on the race.

She went on to win by a length and a half from Aidan O’Brien’s January, with Flight fading back into third.

Coral cut the winner to 12-1 from 16s for next season’s 1000 Guineas, while Paddy Power make her 4-1 from 6-1 for the Fillies’ Mile.

Buick said: “That was very pleasing. Obviously she’s done everything right so far and you look at her and she’s a nice, big filly with plenty of scope for next year.

“I was always happy and she handled the ground. She just had a look when she got to the front, which you can always excuse on an inexperienced two-year-old. I was delighted with her.

“She came into the race very easily, which is the sign of a quality horse obviously, and she kind of confirmed what she showed us at home and on the racecourse on her first two starts.”

Appleby’s assistant Alex Merriam said: “We’ll take that, Will was very pleased with her. She travelled very nicely through the race and was professional. She had a little look when she hit the front, but she’s seen it out well and we couldn’t ask for any more really.

“Will said he didn’t think the ground matters too much either way. I don’t think it’s too soft out there, but she handles different sorts of ground and fingers crossed we can go to the Fillies’ Mile now.

“She showed that turn of foot at Newmarket, but in maiden and novice races, so you never know quite what you’ve got or what you’ve beaten until you take in the good races, but she’s done it nicely and deserves a shot at a Group One now.

“She’s not a flashy work horse, she’s always done everything nicely but she wouldn’t set the world alight at home. That can be the way sometimes.

“We’ll go for the Fillies’ Mile and see where we go from there, but she’s a big, scopey filly, so hopefully all she’s going to do is improve.

“I’d say she’s our best two-year-old filly anyway.”