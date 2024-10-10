Detain’s dominance puts him into Futurity Trophy equation

Detain emerged as a real live player for the William Hill Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 26 with an authoritative win at Kempton on Wednesday.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained juvenile had won by two lengths on his debut at the Sunbury venue in August and was conceding a 7lb penalty in the second division of the seven-furlong novice stakes.

Kieran Shoemark wasted no time in sending him into an early lead and despite the race being won with a furlong to run, the jockey rode his mount out to see what was under the bonnet and he powered to a seven-length success.

As a result, the sponsors cut him to 7-1 from 20s for the final Group One of the UK season.

Speaking to Racing TV after the race, Shoemark said of the Doncaster entry: “He’s got the right profile going into a race like that. It’s likely to be soft ground on the day, he’s a half-brother to Arrest and he likes soft ground.

“He’s half the size of Arrest, who is large, wants a mile and a half, probably further, and has a big, long stride, whereas he’s a lot neater, a lot tighter and he’s got more speed.

“I’m not sure we beat a whole lot there but he’s a proper stakes horse. I wouldn’t like to say too much but he gave me a good feel.”

Lee Phelps, a spokesman for William Hill said: "The Juddmonte team are flying at present after they won the Arc with Bluestocking at the weekend, and they look to have another very useful horse on their hands in likely William Hill Futurity contender Detain.

“The Wootton Bassett colt remained unbeaten in stunning style at Kempton on Wednesday night, and as a result we’ve cut him into 7-1 from 20-1 for the final Group One of the UK Flat season.”