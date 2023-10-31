Dettori backs Filly & Mare Turf call for Inspiral

Frankie Dettori feels the decision to run Inspiral in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf rather than the Mile is the correct call.

John and Thady Gosden’s star will be running over 10 furlongs for the first time but Dettori believes that with the tight nature of the Santa Anita track, a longer trip is a safer choice as a horse’s chance is not as dependent on a good draw.

The Italian teamed up with the multiple Group One winner on Tuesday morning and said: “Inspiral took to the pony really well and was quiet by her standards.

“Sometimes the Mile turf race here is very draw dependent, so I think it was a good decision to go for the longer race. She doesn’t need any introduction, she was a champion at two and at three and is top drawer.”

Dettori will also team up with his Champion Stakes-winning partner King Of Steel in the Turf. It is, however, a short turnaround from Champions Day, which was two weeks ago.

“King Of Steel wouldn’t be running unless Roger felt he had taken his race well,” said Dettori.

“The atmosphere (at Ascot) was unreal and I thought the roof was going to come off the stand. He had to fight for it and had a hard race but he weighs 570 kilos, he has plenty of meat there and I’m sure Roger wouldn’t bring him unless he was happy.”

Of his other mounts, he added: “Zandon is drawn two in the Classic, he was third in the Kentucky Derby and stays well. He might be overpriced at 20-1.

“Unquestionably has rock-solid form in the Juvenile Turf. He’s fulfilled expectations and I’m looking forward to him.

“Starlust (Juvenile Turf Sprint) has a couple rated higher than him but he ran well in the Middle Park.”

Of course, Santa Anita is soon to become Dettori’s home and he is now on the hunt for a house.

“I’ve been here a week and I’m loving it. I’ve settled in as well as I could have hoped and have been house hunting with my wife Catherine,” he said.

“I’ve known since August that I was going to carry on and it was hard to keep it a secret, it was a weight off my shoulders when it came out.

“I’ve seen everyone I know here and refreshing connections ahead of the opening day.”