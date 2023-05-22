Dettori delight after Arrest does everything asked in Epsom workout

Frankie Dettori is optimistic Arrest can provide him a dream success in his final Betfred Derby on Saturday week after putting the colt through his paces at Epsom on Monday morning.

The son of Frankel emerged as a major contender for the premier Classic when demolishing his rivals in the Chester Vase on very soft ground earlier this month, after which joint-trainer John Gosden was hesitant to fully commit his sizeable three-year-old to a run at Epsom on June 3.

But after successfully traversing Tattenham Corner and seemingly handling the cambered track in a workout just short of a mile at the Derby Festival Gallops Morning, he looks set to take his chance.

Dettori, who in December announced 2023 will be final year in the saddle, will be bidding for a third Derby success following the victories of Authorized in 2007 and Golden Horn, and is delighted to be partnering a horse with leading claims on what will be his 28th and final ride in the great race.

“It’s all about getting used to the course and the most crucial part is Tattenham Corner, where horses can really win or lose a race,” said the 52-year-old Italian.

“He went round there fine. In the straight, it took him a furlong to get organised but he’s a big horse. He then went very straight and I was very happy with him.

“I have been fortunate enough to win the Derby twice and it is still the most famous race in the world for us. When I started my career as a jockey, first of all you want to get a ride in it and then try to win it. I’ve had over 20 rides in it and this is my last go. At least I am going into my last Derby with a great chance.

“It looks a wide-open Derby and I haven’t seen any horse really dominating any of the trials – they all won, but nobody won by a really wide margin so it looks a competitive and open Derby.”

With Arrest proving he handles soft ground so well, Dettori is hoping conditions are again on the easy side next week.

He added: “He is growing up and getting stronger. The ground is an issue, but Andrew (Cooper, clerk of the course at Epsom) always does a great job and I haven’t ridden in a very fast Derby for a long time – it has always been good or good to soft and, fingers crossed, the rain will continue.

“Every week horses improve and we still have two weeks to go. I would expect this horse after the gallop today to go on a bit and it’s very hard to assess one year to the next. But I am very pleased with him – he looks great and has done well in the gallop this morning.

“We always thought a bit of him last year, but he was all frame and no muscle. He did well over the winter and Chester was great. In the other trials Passenger (third in the Dante Stakes) impressed me most – he’s not in the Derby at the moment, but I expect he will be (supplemented).”

Gosden, who trains Arrest in partnership with his son Thady, was similarly pleased with how Arrest took to the idiosyncratic Epsom track.

It’s about 4-1 or 5-1 the field and to that extent he belongs right up there with them

He said: “This horse can change gears, absolutely. He’s a big boy and he proved he stayed the other day (in the Chester Vase) when he handled the conditions. He doesn’t need it to be like that.

“He’s a big boy and they always say that when they’re leggy like that the track is trickier for them here, but Frankie said he got himself organised and came nicely on the bit down Tattenham Corner onto the straight – so he was pleased enough with him.

“I think it’s all about getting a feel for the track and not actually about finding out how fast they can go around the track today. I tend to save that for the following weekend. We clearly were pulling up at the half-furlong marker, we weren’t going to the finish line and then rolling off down the hill, so it was very much an exercise gallop and not a test of ability.

“He was touched off in the Group One over a mile and a quarter at Saint-Cloud last year, so he was in the Derby then and he was the only one I had that was likely to come to the Derby and put up a bold show. You’re always lucky if you’ve got more than one to look at.

“It’s about 4-1 or 5-1 the field and to that extent he belongs right up there with them.”

Dettori is also set to team up with the Gosdens in the Betfred Oaks, with Soul Sister staking her claim for the fillies’ Classic with an impressive victory in the Musidora Stakes at York last week.

“John kept believing in her and when she ran at Newbury (finished last in the Fred Darling Stakes) his horses were not running that well,” said the jockey.

“At York she took me by surprise as she quickened twice, travelled and clocked a very good time. I was impressed.

“She has to go an extra two furlongs in the Oaks, but the signs are good. Obviously the (Aidan) O’Brien filly (Savethelastdance) who won by 22 lengths at Chester and is going to be hard to beat, but we’ll give it a go.”