Dettori forced to sit out Dubai action after testing positive for Covid

Frankie Dettori will spend a short spell on the sidelines after testing positive for Covid-19.

The rider was due to be in action at Meydan on Friday, with the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Real World in the Zabeel Mile the highlight of his strong book of rides.

However, Dettori is now confined to his quarters for the coming days.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said: “I won’t be riding this weekend, as I’ve tested positive for Covid.

“I’m restricted in my room for a few days. I’m feeling a bit under the weather, but I’ve had my vaccine so we should survive.

“I’ll keep you posted, but I’m not going to be doing much anyway.”

