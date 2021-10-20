Dettori hails Palace Pier as champion miler retires

Frankie Dettori hailed Palace Pier as “one of the best milers I’ve ridden” after the top-class colt was retired to stand at Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket.

Palace Pier won five Group One races for John and Thady Gosden, including the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville in 2020 and 2021.

The son of Kingman is only the third horse to record back-to-back victories in the Deauville showpiece – after Miesque in 1987 and 1988 and Spinning World in 1996 and 1997.

Palace Pier is also a dual winner at Royal Ascot, having taken last season’s St James’s Palace Stakes and this year’s Queen Anne, while his other top-level triumph came in the Lockinge at Newbury in May.

The four-year-old won nine of his 11 career starts, with both defeats coming in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot- finishing third to The Revenant in 2020 and filling the runner-up spot to Baaeed on what proved to be his final outing on Qipco Champions Day last weekend.

Dettori, who was on board for all but one of his competitive appearances, told PA Media: “Palace Pier has been a great champion and is probably one of the best milers I’ve ridden.

“Things didn’t go our way on Saturday, but he’s done nothing wrong in his career – and he’ll be a great asset to Darley Stud.”

Frankie Dettori performs his trademark flying dismount after winning the Queen Anne Stakes on Palace Pier (PA) (PA Wire)

Palace Pier’s total prize-money earnings came to £1,776,794.

Darley director of stallions Sam Bullard said: “Palace Pier is a wonderful horse to look at – and he’s even more impressive in full flight. He’s dominated the hugely competitive mile division for two seasons. He’s a very rare talent and we are privileged to be standing him.”

A stud fee for Palace Pier will be announced at a later date.