Dettori lands 80th Royal Ascot win with Porta Fortuna

Porta Fortuna registered an impressive success in the Albany Stakes to provide Frankie Dettori with his 80th Royal Ascot win.

Having ridden Gregory and Courage Mon Ami to success, the retiring Italian notched up his third victory of the week when guiding the Donnacha O’Brien-trained youngster to a one-length triumph.

A winner of a Group Three at Naas over this six-furlong distance on her previous start, the daughter of Caravaggio put her experience to good use with a professional display in Berkshire.

Having cruised stylishly into contention passing the two-furlong marker, the well-backed 5-1 winner responded gamely to her rider’s urgings in the closing stages as Dettori pushed his mount out with vigour to hold off the Aidan O’Brien-trained Matrika, who finished second having been up with the pace throughout.

The trainer enjoyed many big days in the saddle, but was securing his first winner at the summer showpiece in the training ranks, joining his father and brother Joseph on the Royal Ascot roll of honour.

Dettori said: “It’s brilliant to get 80. I had that figure in my mind all week, 100%.

“I thought, ‘God, I’ve got to get three’. It is easier said than done, but now that I’ve done it ‘Yes!’ it is a big number!”

Dettori’s family have been on course all week and daughter Mia was in the winner’s enclosure.

She said: “It is amazing having a dad like him, especially when you are at the races. It is like you get the whole excitement which you wouldn’t otherwise get.

“It’s great to be here for his last year here. The whole family are coming at some point. It would be great if he finished on top at Royal Ascot as the top jockey – that would be the dream.”

While Dettori was racking up another Ascot landmark, O’Brien was delighted to get off the mark with a filly who changed hands after her debut win.

He said: “It means a lot (to train a first Royal Ascot winner).

“She is a very smart filly, and big congratulations to all the owners, they spotted her potential early and bought into her and the plan was to come here and it is great that it has come off.

“She travelled really well, she is a very good filly, she quickened smartly but she kept going to the line well. She is just a very smart filly.

“We’ll take her home and see how she comes out of it. She is quite a scopey filly – she is owned by a bunch of American owners so the Breeders’ Cup will be a target, whether she will stay that far or not we will see.

“We will see how she comes out of the race, then we will make a plan.”

She is quite a scopey filly - she is owned by a bunch of American owners so the Breeders' Cup will be a target, whether she will stay that far or not we will see

Aidan O’Brien was satisfied with the second and said: “Delighted, she ran a really good race. A lazy worker and doesn’t show you much at home. But we were very happy with that.”

Soprano finished third and her trainer George Boughey expects her to step up again over longer distances.

He said: “I am delighted with her. She looked like she was probably drawn on the wrong side unfortunately, but we are thrilled.

“She’s a filly that is always going to get further. She’s out of a sister to a Breeders’ Cup Mile winner and that’s where her future lies, probably up in trip.

“They just had a little bit too much toe for her and sprinted away, but she hit the line strong.”