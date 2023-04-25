Dettori looks on in awe at unveiling of Epsom mural

As Frankie Dettori fever builds at the beginning of the Italian’s last season in the saddle, Epsom unveiled a mural of the evergreen rider to commemorate his achievements at the track.

The mural, which measures 52ft by 23ft and has been installed on the side of the Duchess Stand at the Surrey track, captures the moment Dettori landed his second Derby aboard Golden Horn in 2015 and is accompanied by a quote from the 52-year-old giving his thoughts on the Premier Classic.

Dettori, who announced in December that 2023 would be his last in the saddle, first won the Derby on Peter Chapple-Hyam’s Authorized in 2007 and will have one last chance to add to the eight Classics he has won at Epsom during the two-day Derby meeting in June.

Prior to the track’s opening meeting of the season, he expressed his surprise at being honoured in such a fashion by the Jockey Club and leading street art specialist MurWalls.

“It was a big surprise! I was quite embarrassed when I first saw it, actually,” said Dettori.

“I love it. It is amazing, I’m gobsmacked really. Marc and the team at MurWalls have done a great job.

“It’s the young me and the older me. It was my biggest thrill in my racing career – the Derby in 2015 on Golden Horn. I’m glad it is there forever now. It looks great.

“I have mixed feelings. It’s the end of an era, and it’s nice to be recognised with something as big as this. Epsom is a special place for me. I’ve had some great memories, lots of nice winners – two Derby wins, five Coronations, six Oaks. It’s been a good stamping ground for me.

“To be honoured with something like this at one of the most famous racetracks in the world is quite something.”

Dettori is still searching for a mount for the June 3 showpiece but remains steadfast in his plan to retire at the end of the season.

He added: “It would be amazing (to win the Derby again). I haven’t got a ride yet, but it will be amazing.

“I’m not changing my mind (on retirement), October 21st at Ascot is my last day (in Britain).

“I’m trying to enjoy every moment. That’s why I gave myself plenty of time to enjoy it. I gave myself a year, or more of less, when I announced it in December.”

Dettori returned to British action last week after his winter stint in America, starting off at the Craven fixture before heading to Newbury where he was unshipped from his Qipco 2000 Guineas contender Chaldean as the stalls opened in the Greenham.

He went on: “These things happen. I’m glad the horse is fine. I’m going to go back on Saturday and sit on him again, because I didn’t get much of a feel. It’s one of those things. It was a freak thing.

“I’m pleased to be back and this mural is a good way to make me feel welcome again.”