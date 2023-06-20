Dettori misses ride on Eclipse favourite after nine-day ban

Frankie Dettori will miss the ride on Coral-Eclipse favourite Emily Upjohn after being handed a nine-day careless riding ban by the stewards on a frustrating first day at Royal Ascot.

Three second-placed finishes was the best the Italian could muster and he picked up the hefty suspension when deemed to have caused significant interference to multiple horses aboard royal runner Saga, who finished fifth in the Wolferton Stakes.

Dettori attempted to switch right handed towards the rail in the early stages of the 10-furlong Listed contest and in doing so, he caused James McDonald to quickly snatch up Cadillac. Certain Lad and Notre Belle, who were behind Cadillac, were also hampered in the scrimmaging.

Cadillac finished 15th of the 16 runners, while Notre Belle and Certain Lad were 11th and 13th respectively in the race won by Royal Challenger.

The ban, which runs from July 4 to 12, means John and Thady Gosden, who trained Emily Upjohn to win the Coronation Cup at Epsom on her last start, will not have the services of the popular jockey at Sandown, where she currently heads the market at 9-4 with the race sponsors.

His suspension will finish a day before the three-day July festival at Newmarket begins, where the 52-year-old will hope to fill one of the few significant Group One holes in his glittering CV – riding a July Cup winner – before his retirement at the end of the year.

Dettori came close to riding a winner on Tuesday, with Inspiral a neck behind 33-1 chance Triple Time in the Queen Anne.

He he also filled the second spot aboard St James’s Palace Stakes favourite Chaldean, who was beaten by Paddington, and played second fiddle when Absurde was runner-up to runaway winner Vauban in the concluding Copper Horse Handicap.