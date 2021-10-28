Dettori opens up on glittering career – but no thoughts of retirement yet

Frankie Dettori has promised readers a telling insight into his personal life as well as his illustrious riding career following the publication of his autobiography ‘Leap of Faith’.

It has been 16 years since the Italian released ‘Frankie: The Autobiography’ and by his own admission, the intervening period has been a rollercoaster ride – both on and off the track.

Dettori said: “To be honest I didn’t really have any intentions of writing another book, but everybody was asking me to do one and a lot has happened since 2005.

“I decided to go ahead and do it, especially as during the pandemic I had a lot of time on my hands.

“It was quite fun and cringeworthy at the same time, looking back at all things that have happened to me over the last 17 years – it’s quite mad really.”

I'm close to 51 now and I love what I do, which is the most important thing

In his book, the most famous man in British racing covers it all – from finally breaking his Derby duck aboard Authorized to the well-publicised drugs ban which threatened to derail everything.

In a real-life story of brilliant highs and troubling lows, Dettori tells an intimate tale that charts the rise, the fall and the comeback of a proud family man and riding genius.

“I didn’t want to write a book about how many winners I’ve ridden and all that stuff. There’s more to it than that,” he continued.

“It’s more about the events of my life in these last few years. I wanted to share it with the people.

“It’s been a colourful life. I’ve had some ups and some downs and it’s all there.

“It’s an entertaining read.”

Golden Horn won the 2015 Derby for Dettori (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Highlights include a vivid recollection of Dettori’s “best and most exciting moment” after his second Derby aboard the Golden Horn, while a whole chapter is dedicated to the superstar mare Enable.

The Sardinian will be celebrating his 51st birthday in a matter of weeks, but there is no sign his powers are on the wane following another stellar campaign that included his 20th and 21st Classic wins.

“I’ve had a great year really. Obviously I had no Enable, but nevertheless I’ve won two Classics and 14 Group Ones, so it’s been really good.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m close to 51 now and I love what I do, which is the most important thing,” he said.

Dettori and Enable carried all before them for four seasons (Nigel French/PA) (PA Archive)

The release of an autobiography, as well as an upcoming documentary, might lead some to believe Dettori is preparing to bring the curtain down.

However, it seems there are at least another couple of chapters to be written yet.

He said: “I’ve got plenty going on. Obviously there’s the book and I’ve got a documentary coming out in November. It’s all good.

I haven't put a date or time on it (retirement), I don't know, but at the moment I'm still enjoying it

“At the moment it (retirement) is not on my mind. I still enjoy what I’m doing. Health-wise I’m still pretty good and I’m pretty fit. I have no intention of stopping.

“I haven’t put a date or time on it, I don’t know, but at the moment I’m still enjoying it.

“Old people like me will tell you that the years go quicker and quicker now! I don’t know whether it’s because I’m enjoying it more or because time flies when you get old, but at the moment I’m loving it and I’m just going to carry on.”