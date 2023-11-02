Dettori revelling in ‘Ryder Cup’ atmosphere of the Breeders’ Cup
Frankie Dettori is savouring a “Ryder Cup atmosphere” as he prepares to take up several high-profile rides at this year’s Breeders’ Cup meeting at Santa Anita.
The high-profile fixture looked as though it could be one of the Italian’s last after he announced his retirement late last year, but his recent U-turn means racing fans in California can expect to see plenty more of him over the Christmas period and next year as he prepares to move Stateside full time.
The 52-year-old has a handful of quality rides over the course of the weekend, including Aidan O’Brien’s Unquestionable in Friday’s Juvenile Turf with Inspiral in the Filly & Mare Turf and King Of Steel in the Turf among his big guns on Saturday.
Dettori is also booked to partner Zandon for American trainer Chad Brown in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, but nevertheless sees himself as competing for the away team.
“The Breeders’ Cup has a Ryder Cup atmosphere and I’m proud to be representing Europe,” he said trackside on Thursday morning.
“I’m looking forward to riding back here for the first day of the meet on Boxing Day.”
Of Zandon, Dettori added: “He is a solid, staying horse who finished third in the Kentucky Derby (last year).
“I’ve ridden for Chad a few times, but I won’t ride the colt before Saturday.
“I thought he looked good when he won the Woodward last time.”
