Dettori selling trophy collection in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ auction

Frankie Dettori is to sell a selection of his trophies and racing silks, putting 126 items up for auction ahead of his retirement from the sport.

The 52-year-old jockey, who will bow out at end of the current campaign, has been clearing out items from his home near Newmarket as he and his wife Catherine prepare to move house, as he said their children have all “branched out”.

His scales, a saddle, boots and photographs are among the 126 pieces to be sold in an online auction by Cheffins in Cambridge from July 5.

The sale has been described by auctioneers as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own prizes and memorabilia from one of the greatest sports personalities worldwide”.

Among the lots is Dettori’s trophy from last month’s Oaks win aboard Soul Sister, which would be his last success in a British Classic should he not win the St Leger in September.

Dettori said: “We’re going to move away from Newmarket.

“Newmarket’s been my life.

“We’re scaling down and I’ve got so much stuff, we thought we might as well just auction it.

“I didn’t realise because they end up in drawers, in cupboards, in the cellar, I mean they’re all over the place.

“Now we’re clearing up a lot of stuff, we didn’t realise how much accumulated in so many years.”

I tried to keep something what means something to me, some of the important stuff like the Derby and things like that, but the rest is going to go up in auction

He said it had been difficult to decide what to sell and what to keep.

“Yes, of course, you know, but then you’ve got to put everything in context,” he said.

“You need a mansion to put the trophies up.

“I tried to keep something what means something to me, some of the important stuff like the Derby and things like that, but the rest is going to go up in auction.”

He continued: “All my kids have branched out, so it’s only myself and Catherine my wife left so we’re planning to rent the house, scale down and move towards London a bit.

“And I’d like to travel the world a bit.”

Dettori said he felt it was the “right time” to retire, and “wanted to stop at the top”.

“I’m going to be 53 and I wanted to stop at the top. I still feel that I’m riding well enough to finish at the top.

“I think it’s the right time.

“My heart doesn’t want to stop but my brain is telling me to stop.

“It’s not going to be easy.”

He said some of the proceeds of the auction will go to the charity Direct Aid For Africa (DAFA), and some will go to his children, adding: “My daughter’s getting married next year but she hasn’t fixed a date yet.”

He said that in his retirement he is “not going to be too far away from racing”.

“Working on TV is an option,” he said.

“I’m in talks at the moment with a few different channels and I think that’s the way that I’m going to head.”

Asked if he would consider an appearance on the reality show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Dettori said: “I haven’t been asked yet but if I do get asked, I’ll have a good think about that.”

He said the reception he has been getting for winners has surprised him.

“The warmth of the people has been amazing,” said Dettori.

“Wherever I go, I was taking a lot of selfies last year but quadrupled the amount of selfies that I’m taking every day.

“People have been so good. I’m enjoying it.

“It’s going to be sad when I get to the end of the season, but at the moment I’m not thinking about it.

“I’m trying to do good and trying to go through my last year in a happy fashion.”

Harriet Lusty, deputy saleroom manager at Cheffins, said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own prizes and memorabilia from one of the greatest sports personalities worldwide.

“This one-off sale will take place solely online over a two-week period, and will include some of the most significant prizes Frankie has won to date, such as the trophy for his win in the Epsom Oaks in June 2023.

“This is an incredible opportunity for fans of horseracing, and we expect interest from buyers not only from the UK but also from across Europe, the Middle East and also the US as Frankie Dettori is consistently the most famous name in the sport worldwide.”