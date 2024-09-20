20 September 2024

Dettori suffers shoulder injury in Aqueduct spill

By NewsChain Sport
20 September 2024

Frankie Dettori suffered a dislocated shoulder in a starting stalls incident at Aqueduct on Thursday.

Riding Pretty Liza in the ninth race at the New York track, Dettori was unshipped by the Rudy Rodriguez-trained filly at the start.

Dettori was taken to Jamaica Hospital for treatment, with the rider confirming on Friday morning that he had injured his shoulder.

In a post on X, he said: “I appreciate all the messages. I’m doing OK! I dislocated my right shoulder – my team here in the hospital have put it back together.”

Dettori made the move to America at the end of last year after reversing his decision to retire from the saddle.

