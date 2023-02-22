Dettori’s mount Grammer handed high draw for Saudi Cup assignment
Country Grammer and Frankie Dettori will break from stall 10 in an attempt to go one better than last year in the Saudi Cup.
The Bob Baffert-trained six-year-old finished behind shock winner Emblem Road 12 months ago, with that rival drawn in stall eight this time.
Country Grammer went on to win the Dubai World Cup under Dettori and he is back on board having ridden Baffert’s charge to victory on the first day of his current stint in America.
Baffert also runs Taiba, a four-year-old with two Grade Ones to his credit already, who will be in stall two under Mike Smith.
Baffert said: “He (Country Grammer) had the rail last year, it didn’t bother him at all. Frankie Dettori knows the horse really well, I’m lucky to have two Hall of Fame jockeys.
“I think it’s good to have a speed horse inside of him (Taiba). He likes company, to run with another horse to get him into the race.”
Panthalassa, who dead-heated with Lord North in the Dubai Turf last year, breaks from stall one.
