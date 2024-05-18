Diamond Rain stays unbeaten with Newbury win

Diamond Rain is two from two after an impressive success in the Haras de Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes at Newbury.

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin’s three-year-old Shamardal filly was a winner on debut at Ascot earlier in the month, running over a mile and getting off the mark in a field of eight.

At Newbury she stepped up two furlongs and graduated to Listed level, starting at 3-1 under William Buick.

She travelled well throughout before taking up the lead two furlongs from home and demonstrated her class as she put the race to bed nicely to score by two and a quarter lengths.

The next move for the winner will be pondered by the Godolphin team, with the filly holding an entry for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks later in the summer.

Buick said: “It was a lovely performance and it was a slightly messy race. I was prepared to let her bowl along in front, but she did get a lead which was nice and she stepped up on her debut.

“This is more her trip I think and she’s coming forward all the time. She doesn’t feel like she’s anywhere near the finished article yet.

“She’s very straightforward and Charlie has been very pleased since Ascot. She’s got a few options open for her now.”

Roger Varian was also pleased with the well-entered runner-up Ejaabiyah, with the 5-2 favourite keeping on well to pick up black type on just her second racecourse outing.

“She ran a lovely race, she’s a lovely filly and still a bit green and took her time to come to hand this spring,” said Varian.

“The winner looked nice and the fifth was rated 88 so I think it was a strong little field of fillies. Our filly has shown up well, we’re really pleased with her and will improve from today.”