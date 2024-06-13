Dias dreaming of Queen Mary glory with Make Haste

Make Haste will bid to live up to her name when she flies the flag for Diego Dias in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The speedy daughter of Blue Point is favourite for the fillies’ Group Two on the second day of the Royal meeting – and it is easy to see why judged on the emphatic nature of her debut victory at Naas last month.

Jockey Gavin Ryan was simply a passenger as she blitzed her way to a three-and-a-quarter-length success and her Brazil-born, Curragh-based handler is expecting a big performance when she puts him in the spotlight at the summer showpiece.

Dias said: “We’re looking forward to next week and the filly heads there in top form.

“We’ve always liked her at home and Gavin rode her in her work at Dundalk before her debut and felt she would be a nice filly going forward. We think she is special and we like her a lot.

“I think she will get further than five furlongs in time, but we will look forward to the Queen Mary Stakes over five furlongs first.”

Dias has excelled with young stock throughout his short training career, most notably landing a blow at Goodwood’s summer meeting with Mansa Musa last year.

We go to Ascot with a live chance and she's worthy of being one of the favourites

However, he believes he is now in possession of arguably the best to step foot in his Kildare base – and one who attracted significant interest from big-spending owners following her impressive debut romp.

“It looks like she is the best I have trained,” continued Dias. “We looked after Malavath and prepped her for the sales and she was special too, and we have had a few nice ones, but this filly is very special. There was plenty of interest after her win.

“We go to Ascot with a live chance and she’s worthy of being one of the favourites with the way she won so impressively.”

It is not just Make Haste poised to make the journey across the Irish Sea, with the flying two-year-old set to be joined by Windsor Castle-bound stablemate Brosay in Berkshire.

“Brosay, who won at Goodwood, is going to run in the Windsor Castle, so I will have two runners,” added Dias.

“He has been bought by a new syndicate and was third at Tipperary. We think he has improved since that run at Tipperary, so we thought we would have a go with him.”