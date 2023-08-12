Diego Velazquez makes striking Curragh debut

Diego Velazquez enhanced his Classic claims with a runaway victory on his eagerly-anticipated racecourse debut at the Curragh.

A son of Frankel who cost 2.4million guineas as a yearling, Aidan O’Brien’s juvenile was already priced up for next year’s 2000 Guineas and Derby ahead of his first competitive outing, suggesting he has been showing plenty on the Ballydoyle gallops.

He was a 2-5 favourite to make a successful start to his career in the Bord Na Mona Recycling Irish EBF Maiden and while Ryan Moore had to niggle him along at various stages, the further Diego Velazquez went the better he looked.

Easy to pick out with a white blaze and four white socks, the youngster quickened up smartly entering the final furlong and passed the post just under five lengths clear of 80-1 shot Guildenstern, who pipped the winner’s stablemate Old Faithful to the runner-up spot by a nose.

Betfair and Paddy Power cut Diego Velazquez to 12-1 from 16-1 for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, while he is 10-1 from 14-1 for the Derby. O’Brien houses the ante-post favourite for both races in City Of Troy.

Of his latest winner, the trainer said: “We had him ready to run about a month ago and he got a little injury so we had to stop and start again. He was just ready to come racing today.

“We wanted to get him out. Ryan said he was very babyish, but he obviously has a massive engine. He doesn’t even know what he’s at yet.

“He said he only came on the bridle with 50 yards to go, he said he only realised he was racing then.

“(The blustery weather) is not ideal for a first time out two-year-old.”

Considering future plans, he added: “We felt with him at home he could go anywhere, but looking at today you’d like to give him another run somewhere before he goes for a big one.

“He was absolutely half-speeding with horses (at home) and came today and didn’t take hold of the bridle. That can happen first time. It happened to Paddington first time in Ascot last year, he never took hold of the bridle.

“He’s probably going to come on and learn a lot from it.”

O’Brien also outlined running plans for some of his other exciting juveniles.

He said: “Henry Longfellow will come here next week for the Futurity and City Of Troy will come here for the National Stakes.

“Ylang Ylang won’t come next weekend, she’ll go straight to the Moyglare.”