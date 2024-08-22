Diligently does it for Clive Cox again in big sales race

Diligently swooped in the final strides to register a 22-1 surprise in the Harry’s Half Million By Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes at York.

All eyes were on Arizona Blaze in the richly-endowed sales heat, with Adrian Murray’s Irish raider having finished third in the Group One Phoenix Stakes earlier this month.

Sent off the 11-8 favourite, he raced prominently for David Egan and looked to have sealed victory when he assumed control of the six-furlong contest inside the distance.

However, Diligently was on the leader’s heels for Rossa Ryan and delivered a finishing flourish on the far side with the line in sight.

Clive Cox’s charge had not won in five previous starts, but came good on the big day, prevailing by a head to secure the £249,908 first prize and deliver successive wins for his trainer following Dragon Leader 12 months ago.

“It was enormously satisfying to win Harry’s (Beeby, the late chairman of Goffs) race last year, he was a very special person to me and to win it two years running is amazing,” said the Lambourn trainer.

“He’s a very nice horse, especially with his pedigree (son of Harry Angel), that makes it all the more pleasing.

“He was one of those horses I wanted to run over five furlongs just to put his brain into gear. I thought he’d run well at Sandown last time, but he got absolutely murdered down on the rail and that’s why he finished nine lengths behind.

“He clearly put that result well and truly behind him today with a very satisfying reward. He’s got a wonderful mind and it’s really pleasing that he’s got a bit of scope to go on next year as well.

“It’s always a step-by-step process, but I’m really pleased that he’s confirmed he is what I hoped he might be.

“He cost a bit (£100,000), but he’s made up for that investment today and hopefully he’ll continue to progress as well.”

Adrian Murray said of Arizona Blaze: “He looked home and hosed, but he ran a blinder, we’re delighted with him.

“He looked like he had it 200 yards out, but the winner came very late at him, had he come at him sooner we might have hung on.

“We were a little bit slow out of the stalls, it probably cost us a length and David said it probably cost us the race.

“It will be back into Pattern company now, I think Kia (Joorabchian, owner) is anxious to go to America with him for the Breeders’ Cup.”