Dinoblue gallops on gamely for Naas success
Dinoblue kicked off the new season as she finished the last with a determined victory in the Barberstown Castle Chase at Naas.
Runner-up when favourite for the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the JP McManus-owned mare subsequently struck gold at Fairyhouse and Punchestown before enjoying a summer break.
The six-year-old was the 5-6 market leader for her reappearance in a Grade Three contest formerly known as the Poplar Square Chase and jumped and travelled with zest throughout in the hands of Mark Walsh.
Dinoblue’s stablemate Sir Gerhard was not done with when crashing out two fences from home, which left Fil Dor as her only serious threat.
The latter did his best to reel in the Willie Mullins-trained favourite on the run-in, but she was always doing enough to fend him off and passed the post with a length and three-quarters in hand.
“She jumped well and handled the ground well. It’s a nice start to the season and you couldn’t be happier with her,” said McManus’ racing manager, Frank Berry.
“I’m not sure what plans Willie has for her, but I’m sure there will be similar down the road.
“She was getting all the allowances there, which was a huge help. She will come on from the run and Mark was delighted with her.”
