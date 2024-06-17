Disappointment for Crisfords with Vandeek out of Commonwealth Cup
Vandeek, one of last season’s unbeaten stars, will miss Friday’s Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot due to an abnormal blood count.
Trained by the father and son duo of Simon and Ed Crisford, the son of Havana Grey excelled as a juvenile.
A maiden win at Nottingham saw him step straight into Group Two company for the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, which he won to set up a trip to France for the Prix Morny.
Victory over the top-class filly Ramatuelle there was followed by further Group One glory in the Middle Park Stakes.
Beaten on his seasonal return at Haydock, connections were nevertheless expecting a better showing this week.
A statement released by the Crisfords on X read: “Unfortunately Vandeek will not be able to run in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot this Friday due to an abnormal blood count.
“He had been working very well in his preparation and this is very frustrating for everyone concerned, but the most important thing for him now is to return to full health.
“All being well he will be fit and healthy in time for the July Cup in three weeks.”
Vandeek was the second big name to drop out of the Commonwealth Cup on Monday with Bucanero Fuerte also ruled out due to travel sickness.
