Distance runner gets up late for thrilling King George V win
Going The Distance came from the clouds to grab victory in a thrilling renewal of the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.
A field of 19 runners went to post for the mile-and-a-half contest, with much of the pre-race focus on Gilded Water, who was the 5-1 favourite to provide trainer William Haggas, jockey Tom Marquand and the King and Queen with back-to-back victories following Desert Hero’s memorable success 12 months ago.
Going The Distance, who won his last two starts of last season and his first of this, was a 9-1 shot for Ralph Beckett and had only Neski Sherelski behind him rounding the home turn.
Both horses made up from hand over fist in the straight and it was Going The Distance who finished just the best down the outside of runners to beat Neski Sherelski by half a length in the hands of Rossa Ryan. Gilded Water was a well-beaten 12th.
